What is Model Boats...

Quite simply, if you're into modelling, restoring, collecting or sailing model boats, then this is the title for you

Why subscribe to Model Boats...

The worlds leading model boat magazine and the first port of call for model boat enthusiasts everywhere.

2024 marks the 74th year of the publication of Model Boats and its immediate predecessor Model Maker, first published in 1950 when model boating was very different to what it is today.

Model Boats has brought benchmark levels of in-depth writing and quality photography to the hobby and is the world's best-selling model boating magazine. Each issue has extensive kit and model reviews, informative features, show reports, club news, new items for the modeller and regular expert columns from a number of highly regarded contributors.

A subscription means you can enjoy all of this, plus plenty of other benefits such as making a major saving on the cover price and FREE postage. It's quick and easy to sign up and, whether you do it online or over the phone, our team is ready and waiting to get your new deal under way or extend your current package.