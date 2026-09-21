This issue delivers remarkable restorations, international adventures and a tiny Mini with enormous power. A beautifully restored 1964 Morris Countryman concludes a meticulous 14-year project, while a Hayabusa-powered Minus produces an astonishing 190bhp. Follow the travels of a 1963 Cooper that journeyed from Australia to Los Angeles before settling in India, and revisit the extraordinary four-door “Mexi-Mini” created for the 1970 World Cup Rally. A 1330cc Minispeed van adds further custom appeal. The garage section explains how to troubleshoot, repair and upgrade a clutch, alongside coverage of Beaulieu Mini Day, the International Mini Meeting, historic racing and the latest Mini products.