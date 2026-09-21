This special edition presents a definitive history and model guide to the Mini, tracing the revolutionary small car from the earliest Mk1 through the Mk2, Cooper, Clubman and later generations. Separate sections explore estates, pick-ups, vans, the Riley Elf and Wolseley Hornet, the Moke, memorable special editions and unusual Mini-based creations. The sporting Cooper S receives dedicated coverage, while feature cars include a rapid Swiftune-powered Mk1 Cooper and David Brown Automotive’s luxurious electric eMastered restomod. Archive material remembers the countdown to the modern MINI and BMC’s Competition Department. Restoration and maintenance guidance, technical answers and classified Minis complete this comprehensive collector’s edition.