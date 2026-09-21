This issue showcases some of the fastest and most imaginative Minis on the road. Take a drive in CALLUM’s modern Wood & Pickett restomod, meet a hardcore 1380cc rally-spec Cooper S and discover a spectacular supercharged street racer created during a painstaking 3,000-hour home build. Further custom machinery includes a turbocharged Mini riding on air suspension and a de-seamed Flame Red 998 with steel arches and leather trim. From the archives, revisit Jeremy Clarkson’s encounter with a wild Mini hot rod. Practical guidance covers rebuilding brake calipers and ten worthwhile safety and usability upgrades, accompanied by technical answers, events, products and motorsport news.