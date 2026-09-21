MiniWorld April 2026 - Bumper issue

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Each issue is jam packed with some of the best modified Mini's in the world, from full-on custom cars to beautiful restorations. Not to mention exclusive news, club information and technical features. Readers will also enjoy a huge classified section that can get you on the road to enjoying the brilliant Mini scene.
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