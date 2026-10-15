Men’s Fitness November 2026 explores how to stay strong, fit and active for the long term, with features on building powerful legs for lifelong mobility, extending healthspan, and understanding why recovery varies from person to person. The issue investigates Zone 2 training, gut health, teen creatine use and raised PSA results, while also reviewing Garmin’s new Cirqa fitness band and the REP Strive Air Bike. Packed with expert workouts, nutrition advice and wellbeing insights, it offers practical guidance for lasting fitness.