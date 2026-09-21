This issue returns to the fundamentals of building muscle with advice from award-winning personal trainer Michael Baah and six effective workouts arranged into a four-week programme. Elite athletes reveal the recovery, nutrition, mindset and consistency habits behind exceptional performance, while Dr Rangan Chatterjee explains how a five-minute daily practice could transform long-term health. Further features test screen-free fitness bands, assess healthy ageing and explore why modern men are dating less. Nutrition coverage examines creatine, magnesium, Mediterranean eating and French-inspired salads, while practical training advice includes keeping a workout diary, resetting muscle age and mastering the overhead triceps extension.