This issue helps you stay active throughout summer with ten outdoor fitness challenges, practical holiday workouts and a six-week plan for building lean muscle while shedding excess fat. Actor Adam Thomas explains how he overcame arthritis to reach the best shape of his life, while the Strong Dad Routine offers realistic training advice for busy fathers. Further features investigate melatonin and sleep supplements, digital detoxing, burnout and the anti-ageing effects of exercise. Weighted vests are tested, ADHD-friendly recipes simplify healthy eating, and expert guides cover dietary fibre, shoulder mobility and perfect technique for the incline barbell press.