International footy is back! We preview the brand-new Nations League campaign, look back on Lionel Messi’s incredible Argentina career and check out some of the funniest national-team nicknames from around the world! There’s also tons of FC 27 content ahead of the epic game’s release, including a look at some of its coolest new features, the five best players from every Premier League team and all the five-star teams! Plus, there’s our usual gear round-up, cartoon, quizzes and loads more!