This new-season special provides everything supporters need for 2026/27, including an epic fixture tracker, team tabs and a wallchart for following the campaign. Match offers 50 reasons to be excited, previews the Premier League and EFL, assesses the managers under pressure and introduces the new signings ready to make an impact. Readers can also explore fresh kits, completed transfers, Fantasy Football advice and the biggest talking points before kick-off. New posters, player profiles, quizzes, competitions and the In The Know guide complete a lively season preview designed to build excitement before the first whistle.