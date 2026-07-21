This souvenir issue looks back at an epic 2026 FIFA World Cup through 48 unforgettable moments, spectacular goals, dramatic matches and brilliant celebrations. Readers can select their own tournament dream team, revisit the competition’s biggest surprises and enjoy alternative awards celebrating its funniest and most unusual incidents. Star profiles and posters highlight standout players from nations including Morocco and Mexico, while club coverage follows Premier League teams on tour and rounds up the latest completed transfers. With two packets of World Cup stickers, extra collectibles, mega pictures, quizzes, cartoons and In The Know analysis, it is a vibrant celebration of a memorable tournament.