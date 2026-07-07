This issue counts down to the World Cup final with coverage of the tournament’s biggest games, hottest players and most memorable moments. Lionel Messi’s latest piece of magic receives special attention, alongside the nations and emerging talents that have captured supporters’ imaginations. Club football fans can catch up on completed transfers, record-breaking deals and the latest summer gossip, while an included football board game provides extra interactive fun. Two packets of World Cup stickers, additional stickers, eight posters, competitions, quizzes, player profiles and lively In The Know stories combine to make this a colourful celebration of international football at its most exciting.