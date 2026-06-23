World Cup excitement is in full swing in this issue, with star secrets, remarkable statistics, tactical insight and quizzes inspired by the tournament’s biggest personalities. Readers can follow the leading teams, compare Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappé, and discover memorable moments from international football history. Away from the tournament, Match provides transfer gossip, squad-planning fun, football gear and entertaining glimpses of famous players before they became stars. Two packets of FIFA World Cup stickers, extra stickers and eight posters add collectible appeal, while profiles, competitions, cartoons and In The Know stories ensure there is something for every young football fan.