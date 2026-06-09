This issue celebrates the kick-off of the 2026 FIFA World Cup with an A-to-Z guide to the tournament, its teams and the stars chasing global glory. Match assesses the Golden Boot contenders, including Erling Haaland, and explores the extraordinary international careers of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Readers can discover the opening fixtures, leading nations, emerging talents and key storylines set to shape the competition. Two packets of World Cup stickers, 14 additional stickers and eight action posters add extra collecting appeal, while quizzes, player facts, competitions and the regular In The Know section capture all the excitement of football’s greatest tournament.