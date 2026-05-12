This issue invites readers to choose their football favourites in the Match Readers’ Awards, voting for the season’s best players, goals, signings and unforgettable moments. The FA Cup final and Premier League finale receive full attention, while a 2025/26 season review revisits the campaign’s biggest stories, surprise results and standout performers. There is also coverage of promotion celebrations, managerial drama, Manchester United’s revival and the remarkable twists of a wild Premier League season. FIFA World Cup stickers, eight posters, trophy-themed features, quizzes, cartoons and competitions provide plenty of interactive fun as the domestic campaign reaches its conclusion.