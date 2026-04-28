This issue captures the excitement of semi-final season as the Champions League reaches a crucial stage and Europe’s leading clubs chase a place in the final. Match also looks ahead to the EFL’s dramatic final day, highlighting the major talking points, standout performers and stars of the season. Readers can discover every Premier League club’s best-ever finish, follow the Women’s FA Cup semi-finals and explore three of football’s fiercest derby rivalries. Add eight EFL posters, FIFA World Cup trading cards, competitions, quizzes, cartoons and the latest team news, and this issue delivers everything needed for a thrilling conclusion to the domestic campaign.