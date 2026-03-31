In MATCH! you'll find unrivalled and unique coverage of the Premier League, Champions League, EFL and European football. Since 1979, MATCH! has been the perfect fix for every footy fan. The magazine is packed with big stars, cool stats, transfer gossip, LOL banter, FIFA tips, skills advice, new boots, previews, posters, gifts and much more. Plus, we've got it covered off the pitch too, following footballers’ latest social media activity, fashion trends and gaming news.

MATCH! is published every other week and has a cover price of £3.99.







