We haven’t got just one cover star this month, we have 12, as England’s men’s team celebrates their Gold Medal performance in winning the recent World Championship in Portugal. Our regular columnist and England team member Cam Hughes tells the story of how they did it and what it means to have won it again after 13 years.

Also, in a feature-packed mag, we have articles by more top anglers, including Mick Vials fishing the feeder on his beloved tidal Trent, Tom Scholey on his mixed Method and pole approach and Tony Curd fishing the short pole as autumn arrives.

Matt Powell shows how hard you have to work to fish the bomb, bosher and bag effectively, rising England star Logun Frizzell digs a forgotten feeder out of his tackle box and proves how effective it can still be, while Steve Cooke demonstrates how he approaches a venue that’s new to him. There’s also Matt York on the bomb, Jack Gill running through his baiting approach and tactics for fishing two pole lines and Sarah Taylor showing how she tackles snake lakes… and plenty more besides!

Our regular diarists include Andy Power on the big-match circuit, Kye Jerrom on river festivals and John Brooks with his Veteran’s Angle, and you can read all about our own Mainline Match-sponsored Subscriber Classic event.

On the tackle front Alex Bones gets out on the bank with Garbolino’s new flagship Essential Legend X1000 competition pole, and there’s a chance for three readers to each win a rod from the MAP generation Pro rod range. We even have a chance to win a fantastic Viking cruise worth £5,990, so what are you waiting for – grab a copy and get reading!