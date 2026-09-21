Despite one heatwave following another, and another, and another, the fishing has been good and we have plenty of content in the September issue to prove it.

Cover star Chris Cameron keeps things simple with his three-pellet approach at Meadowlands, where he proves that you don’t have to overcomplicate your fishing to catch plenty of fish.

Also inside, ex-Fish ‘O’ Mania winner Dave Shires demonstrates his tactical approach to F1s on the short pole and Mikey Williams shows you don’t have to give up if you don’t draw a flier, there’s always something and some way to catch. Ian Madden also reveals his two-pronged approach to matches on Rolfs Lake, where he targets the skimmers to build a weight while waiting for the carp to arrive, and Graham West is on the tidal River Thurne in Norfolk, catching a boatload of skimmers despite the boats, with his short feeder tactics.

There are more features from more great anglers, including Andy Kinder, Joe Carass and Bruno Norman, while we also report on the Daiwa Junior Masters to highlight the future of the sport, plus our regular diary features where Cam Hughes and Kye Jerrom relate how their respective Nationals went. We also have the full stories and pictures from our own Garbolino Club Angler of the Year Final and Veterans Championship.

As for gear, there’s a first look at Garbolino’s new poles, an on-the-bank test of Daiwa’s Supercast rods – and a chance to win one – and plenty more besides. We even have a chance to win a fantastic Viking cruise worth £5,990, so grab a copy and get reading!