This issue spans canals, rivers, reservoirs and commercials with a varied collection of expert tactics. Tommy Pickering keeps skimmer fishing simple on the New Junction Canal, Mick Vials adopts a positive feeder approach on big waters, and Brad Lucas delivers a masterclass in mugging carp. Mac Stephens demonstrates speed fishing for small silvers at Rudyard, while Matt Powell tackles wary carp with Method-feeder and margin-pole approaches. There is also pellet-waggler guidance from Alan Andrews, short-chuck Method advice from Leigh Hodgkinson and flat-float river practice with James Robbins, plus international reflections from Cameron Hughes, Joe Carass’ seasonal tips and essential bait advice.