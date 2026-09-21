This issue is loaded with winning ideas for commercials, rivers and natural waters. In-form Tyler Bird explains how to build a successful match strategy, Pemb Wrighting takes a distinctive Method-feeder approach to the margins, and Mark Richardson targets big carp close in. Tom Scholey presents his pellet playbook at Barston, Dave Wood weighs up bomb versus pellet waggler, and Sam Brown reveals the thinking behind his biggest victories. There is also big-bream action with Alan Norrish, reservoir tactics from Mark Malin at Boddington and Rob Perkins’ return to the River Trent, plus Joe Carass’ seasonal tips and expert bait advice.