This issue brings together elite tactical advice, lively head-to-head challenges and comprehensive match coverage. Will Raison explains why the short pole remains a major edge, while Mikey Williams takes readers through the pressure of a match at The Glebe. Emma Pickering and Abbey Cutting pit pole against feeder, Vince Cross reveals his versatile “Goldilocks” approach, and Roger Phillips shows how lighter tackle can produce more fish. Graham West revisits Stanborough Lake in search of bream, Joe Carass shares timely seasonal guidance, and reports cover the Sonubaits Veterans Spring Cup and Garbolino Club Angler of the Year northern qualifier.