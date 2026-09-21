This issue is packed with practical advice for commercial match anglers. Andy Kinder reveals how to master deep margins, Brad Lucas shares three rigs for shallow F1s, and Roame Frizzell demonstrates why the pellet waggler remains so effective at Hayfield. Elsewhere, Tom Edwards tackles hard pellets on the deck, Vince Cross champions meat fishing, Wayne Sharman offers a fresh Method feeder edge and Michael Buchwalder visits Meadowlands for spring silverfish. Add tactical guidance from Joe Carass, Andy Power’s diary, expert bait advice and Alex Bones’ tackle tests, and it’s an essential read for improving your results.