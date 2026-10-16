Kitchen Garden November 2026 focuses on making the most of the quieter season while laying the foundations for a productive year ahead. Highlights include expert advice on planting bigger, better garlic bulbs, growing productive container crops in small spaces, improving soil health, attracting beneficial beetles, and preparing fruit trees for future harvests. Readers can also explore ANRÁN’s inspirational kitchen garden, discover unusual crops such as shiso, enjoy seasonal recipes and gather practical winter-growing tips.