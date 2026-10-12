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Kitchen Garden

Kitchen Garden magazine is simply Britain's best magazine for those who love to grow your own fruit and veg.

What is Kitchen Garden Magazine?

Simply put this is Britain's best guide to growing your own delicious fruit and veg. It offers advice from practical gardeners to make sure you get the tastiest produce from your plot.

Why you should subscribe to Kitchen Garden Magazine?

A subscription means you can enjoy all of this, plus plenty of other benefits such as making a major saving on the cover price and FREE postage. It's quick and easy to sign up and, whether you do it online or over the phone, our team is ready and waiting to get your new deal under way or extend your current package.

FREE SEEDS AND FREE DELIVERY FOR UK SUBSCRIBERS

Kitchen Garden

This is a gift to start after Christmas

Annual Subscription 12 issues / billed once per year by continuous credit card or debit card payments



£59.99
37% saving
£5.00 an issue (incl. postage)

6 Monthly Subscription
6 issues / billed twice per year by continuous credit card or debit card payments

£30.99
35% saving
£5.17 an issue (incl. postage)
12 Month Subscription
12 issues one off payment
£64.99
32% saving
£5.42 an issue (incl. postage)
3 Year Subscription
36 issues / one off payment
£202.99
29% saving
£5.64 an issue (incl. postage)
2 Year Subscription
24 issues / one off payment
£138.99
28% saving
£5.79 an issue (incl. postage)

Single issue
One issue

£6.99 an issue
£6.99
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Single Issues
Kitchen Garden single issues
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Kitchen Garden products
Guides & Specials
Kitchen Garden guides and specials
Books
Kitchen Garden books

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Back Issue The Kitchen Garden
From £6.99
Kitchen Garden Magazine Binder
From £13.99

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Frequently Asked Questions

Simply select the Subscribe option above, then select the Region (UK, Europe, North America or Rest of World) that you would like the subscription delivered to. The price of your subscription will adjust to reflect the delivery destination.

If you take out the rolling subscription offer, this will automatically renew itself until you tell us to cancel, which you can do at any time.

If you make a one-off payment, the subscription will not auto renew but we will contact you to remind you to renew.



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