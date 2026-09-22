Kitchen Garden October 2026 helps growers make the most of autumn while building resilience for future seasons. Learn how to harvest, cure and store winter squash, grow productive leafy crops through winter, make better use of water, and prepare plots for changing weather conditions. Features include hardy damsons and bullace, Jerusalem artichokes, permaculture principles, no-dig gardening, climate-smart growing, a tour of a productive Plymouth allotment, expert fruit advice, seasonal recipes and practical jobs for the months ahead.