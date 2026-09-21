This issue helps you keep harvesting now while preparing the plot for the seasons ahead. Rediscover characterful heritage fruits, including mulberries, quinces, greengages and whitecurrants, and learn which follow-on crops will keep newly cleared beds productive. Expert advice covers hardy winter brassicas, unusual tromboncino squash, chicories, radicchio and natural solutions to common potato problems. There is also a practical first-aid guide for crops stressed by hot, dry weather, along with ideas for managing gluts and growing your own pizza ingredients. Inspiring community plots, permaculture guidance, product reviews, free vegetable seeds and gardening giveaways worth more than £680 complete the issue.