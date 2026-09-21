This issue is packed with practical ideas for a productive summer plot, led by expert advice on growing and harvesting delicious greenhouse tomatoes. Learn how to raise bigger, better sweetcorn, discover unusual chilli varieties suited to UK gardens and solve the frustrating problem of flowers that fail to set fruit. There are also guides to cooling crops, attracting beneficial hoverflies and growing blueberries, cranberries and other acid-loving fruits in containers. Explore highlights from the Chelsea Flower Show, visit an impressive hotel kitchen garden and enjoy seasonal recipes, product reviews and three free herb seed varieties, plus exclusive reader offers and giveaways worth over £660.