This issue helps you make the most of your first harvests while keeping the plot productive through summer. Discover how to grow generous crops of French and runner beans, raise flavour-packed tomatillos and choose cherry varieties worth the effort. Expert advice covers smart watering, shading and mulching for hot weather, diagnosing wilting plants, growing coriander and producing beans to dry and store for winter. You’ll also find tips for faster composting, crop protection and show-winning onions, alongside seasonal recipes, product tests and free seeds. Plus, enter to win an £899 summerhouse and gardening prizes worth more than £900.