This issue gets the growing season off to a productive start with expert advice on courgettes and summer squash, including how to enjoy generous harvests without creating a glut. Discover colourful runner beans, reliable techniques for celery and celeriac, and the benefits of soil-block sowing for stronger seedlings. Learn how to rescue leggy young plants, attract helpful garden predators and choose the right mulch to improve your soil. There is also guidance on planting tomatoes under cover, pruning and training soft fruit, plus seasonal jobs, reader tips, product reviews, exclusive offers and gardening giveaways worth more than £1,900.