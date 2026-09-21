What is Kitchen Garden Magazine?

Simply put this is Britain's best guide to growing your own delicious fruit and veg. It offers advice from practical gardeners to make sure you get the tastiest produce from your plot.

Why you should subscribe to Kitchen Garden Magazine?



A subscription means you can enjoy all of this, plus plenty of other benefits such as making a major saving on the cover price and FREE postage. It's quick and easy to sign up and, whether you do it online or over the phone, our team is ready and waiting to get your new deal under way or extend your current package.

FREE SEEDS AND FREE DELIVERY FOR UK SUBSCRIBERS

