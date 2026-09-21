What's in the issue

The October 2026 issue of Jaguar World delivers a comprehensive look at the Jaguar enthusiast scene, featuring an in-depth E-type Series 1 buying guide, a head-to-head comparison of the S-TYPE and X350 saloons, and a celebration of the MkVII's 75th anniversary. Readers will find restoration tips, auction results, and market trends, alongside stories of rare models, club events, and the latest news affecting classic Jaguar ownership. The magazine also covers practical workshop advice, new product launches, and community highlights, making it an essential read for both classic and modern Jaguar fans.