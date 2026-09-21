This issue stages a fascinating generational battle between the Series III XJ6 and its XJ40 successor, asking whether Jaguar’s modern new saloon really improved on the traditional favourite. The XKR100 and XJR100 are revisited as special models created to mark Sir William Lyons’s centenary, while the extraordinary C-X75 prompts the question of whether Jaguar missed its greatest modern opportunity. Further features explore the facelifted XF, a cherished Series 3 E-type and changing classic-car values. A detailed buying guide covers the often-overlooked Series II XJ, with ownership stories, auction results and practical workshop advice on achieving a professional, spot-free finish.