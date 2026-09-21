This issue puts the original XK8 and XKR in the spotlight with a comprehensive buying guide to Jaguar’s increasingly collectable V8 grand tourer. An X-TYPE diesel estate meets its Mercedes-Benz C-Class rival in a practical load-lugging comparison, while two rare manual X300 saloons demonstrate the appeal of changing gear yourself. Discover a rapid Series 1 E-type restomod, an outrageous Daimler SP250 powered by a 4.5-litre Majestic Major V8 and the fascinating XJ40 coupé prototype. Reports from the XJ40 anniversary celebrations, market analysis and a step-by-step guide to replacing an X150 XK air-conditioning condenser complete this enthusiast-packed issue.