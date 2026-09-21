This issue marks 25 years of the Jaguar X-TYPE with development secrets, a drive in the desirable 3.0-litre V6 manual and a complete model-by-model guide. The spectacular F-TYPE SVR also celebrates its tenth anniversary, revealing why this 567bhp sports car remains so memorable. Elsewhere, the X300 and X308 XJs face each other in a revealing twin test, an early manual XJ-S receives a concours restoration and a Beacham-modified Mk2 demonstrates subtle modernisation. There is also essential advice for buying a Daimler SP250, plus market insight, owner updates and a detailed workshop guide to transforming a tired engine bay.