This issue celebrates 40 years of the XJ40, reassessing the saloon that carried Jaguar through one of the most important periods in its history and exploring intriguing derivatives including the never-produced coupé. Discover the luxurious X350 Super V8 Portfolio, revisit the often-overlooked E-type 2+2 on its 60th anniversary and experience an Australian Group A XJ-S racer. A spirited twin test pits the Jaguar XE against the Alfa Romeo Giulia, while the comprehensive buying guide explains how to choose the best F-TYPE V8. Ownership updates, market analysis and practical workshop advice for preparing a classic for summer complete the issue.