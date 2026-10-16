Heritage Railway Issue 351 leads with the triumphant return of GWR King class No. 6024 King Edward I to passenger service at the Nene Valley Railway following overhaul. The issue covers major gala events at the North Yorkshire Moors, Severn Valley, Mid-Hants and Ffestiniog railways, progress on the Bala Lake Railway extension, preservation of the experimental RTV31 Hovertrain, new locomotive acquisitions at the Churnet Valley Railway, heritage restoration projects, main line steam developments and railway preservation news from across Britain.