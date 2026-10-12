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Heritage Railway

News, features and stunning images - written by journalists who remember steam.

What is Heritage Railway magazine?

Welcome to Heritage Railway magazine, renowned for page after page of news, with hard-won exclusive stories in every edition. The magazine also boasts some of the finest atmospheric trackside photography in the business, and well-researched historical features leave no stone unturned. Regular sections cover main line news, modern-day revival schemes, railwayana, tour listings, young volunteers, carriages and wagons. Plus, get the latest news from the world of modelling, and much, much more. 

Why you should subscribe...

A subscription means you can enjoy all of this, plus plenty of other benefits such as making a major saving on the cover price and FREE postage. It's quick and easy to sign up and, whether you do it online or over the phone, our team is ready and waiting to get your new deal underway or extend your current package.

Publication Frequency

Heritage Railway magazine is four-weekly:
13 Issues = 1 Year
26 Issues = 2 years

Heritage Railway

This is a gift to start after Christmas

Annual Subscription
13 issues / billed once per year by continuous credit card or debit card payments

£57.99
32% saving
£4.46 an issue (incl. postage)
3 Year Subscription
39 issues / one off payment
£175.99
32% saving
£4.51 an issue (incl. postage)
2 Year Subscription
26 issues / one off payment
£120.99
29% saving
£4.65 an issue (incl. postage)
12 Month Subscription
13 issues / one off payment
£62.99
27% saving
£4.85 an issue (incl. postage)

6 Monthly Subscription
Billed twice per year by continuous credit card or debit card payments

£29.99
24% saving
£5.00 an issue (incl. postage)

Single issue
One issue

£5.60 an issue
£5.60
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Frequently Asked Questions

Simply select the Subscribe option above, then select the Region (UK, Europe, North America or Rest of World) that you would like the subscription delivered to. The price of your subscription will adjust to reflect the delivery destination.

If you take out the rolling subscription offer, this will automatically renew itself until you tell us to cancel, which you can do at any time.

If you make a one-off payment, the subscription will not auto renew but we will contact you to remind you to renew.



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