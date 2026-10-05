Heritage Railway Issue 350

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Heritage Railway Issue 350 marks a milestone edition with coverage of steam-hauled commuter train trials on the Severn Valley Railway and preservation successes across Britain. Features include freight wagon restoration, Japanese-preserved British-built steam locomotives, North Norfolk Railway’s Festival of Rails, the Welshpool gala and Bluebell’s Network SouthEast-themed diesel event. The issue also covers major restoration projects, main line steam news, railway heritage developments, gala reports and railwayana highlights.