Heritage Railway Issue 349

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What's in the issue

Heritage Railway Issue 349 reports on the latest achievements, challenges and restoration successes across Britain’s preserved railways. Features include locomotive overhauls, infrastructure projects, major gala events and preservation milestones from heritage lines nationwide. Readers can explore the stories behind landmark restorations, volunteer efforts and historic railway operations, alongside updates from museums, workshops and main line steam operators. The issue captures the dedication that keeps Britain’s railway heritage alive for future generations. 