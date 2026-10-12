Grow Your Own November 2026 focuses on getting ahead for a productive spring while making the most of autumn’s final harvests. Features include growing sweet potatoes, choosing top-performing raspberry varieties, sowing broad beans for early crops, planting asparagus crowns and future-proofing plots against changing weather. The issue also explores wildlife-friendly gardening, mindful ways to enjoy the garden through winter, seasonal plot maintenance, crop storage advice, windowsill growing and recipes using homegrown produce.