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Grow Your Own

WHAT IS GROW YOUR OWN?

The UK’s best-selling kitchen garden publication, Grow Your Own magazine is here to help you produce the very best fruit and vegetables from your allotment or garden. Each issue is packed with tips and tricks to grow award-winning produce whatever your plot size.

WHY YOU SHOULD SUBSCRIBE...

A subscription to Grow Your Own magazine is the best way to keep up to date with the latest news from allotments around the country. Whether you’re a seed-sowing newbie or a green-fingered veteran who has taken charge of many plots, this magazine has something for every keen gardener.

Delivered direct to your door, every edition contains advice from growing experts such as professionals from the RHS and well known faces such as Mark Lane, plus there are free seeds to be had and exclusive reader offers.

Grow Your Own

This is a gift to start after Christmas

Annual Subscription
12 issues / billed once per year by continuous credit card or debit card payments

£59.99
37% saving
£5.00 an issue (incl. postage)

6 Monthly Subscription
6 issues / billed twice per year by continuous credit card or debit card payments 

£30.99
35% saving
£5.17 an issue (incl. postage)

Single issue
One issue

£6.99 an issue
£6.99
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Grow Your Own single issues
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Grow Your Own guides and specials
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Grow Your Own books

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Frequently Asked Questions

Simply select the Subscribe option above, then select the Region (UK, Europe, North America or Rest of World) that you would like the subscription delivered to. The price of your subscription will adjust to reflect the delivery destination.

If you take out the rolling subscription offer, this will automatically renew itself until you tell us to cancel, which you can do at any time.

If you make a one-off payment, the subscription will not auto renew but we will contact you to remind you to renew.



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