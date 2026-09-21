This issue is packed with ways to enjoy late-summer abundance while keeping your garden productive for longer. Discover five flavourful radishes, grow pak choi and onions, and try simple holiday projects designed to get the whole family outside. Practical guidance explains how to keep plants watered while you are away, extend the harvesting season and improve empty beds with green manures. Learn about overlooked bonus crops, choose reliable fruit trees and propagate new strawberry plants for free using runners. There is also expert advice on growing damsons and greengages, seasonal herbs, organic techniques and productive autumn planning, alongside RHS answers, international inspiration and delicious plot-to-plate recipes.