This issue helps your crops thrive through the height of summer with a practical watering masterclass packed with simple, sustainable irrigation ideas. Discover five delicious cherry tomatoes, sow speedy crops for harvests within weeks and learn how to protect plants during hot weather. Expert advice covers controlling blight, tackling asparagus beetles, environmentally friendly weeding and keeping fruit and vegetables healthy under stress. Explore versatile chard, essential culinary herbs and the surprisingly achievable challenge of growing kiwi fruit. RHS seasonal guidance, Garden Organic expertise, sensory-garden inspiration, allotment stories and fresh plot-to-plate recipes provide even more ideas for a productive and enjoyable summer garden.