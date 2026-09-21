This issue celebrates the abundance of early summer with everything you need to grow fresher, more exciting salads. Discover five outstanding lettuce varieties, explore colourful alternatives to traditional leaves and follow a complete guide to growing crisp cucumbers. A bean masterclass covers French, runner and broad beans from sowing to harvest, while expert advice explains companion planting and choosing the right organic feeds. There is also guidance on understanding the natural June fruit drop, growing leeks and creating a productive closed-loop garden. RHS seasonal advice, a community skills project, garden-wellbeing inspiration, plot-to-plate recipes and the chance to win £300 in garden vouchers complete the issue.