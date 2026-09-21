WHAT IS GROW YOUR OWN?

The UK’s best-selling kitchen garden publication, Grow Your Own magazine is here to help you produce the very best fruit and vegetables from your allotment or garden. Each issue is packed with tips and tricks to grow award-winning produce whatever your plot size.

WHY YOU SHOULD SUBSCRIBE...

A subscription to Grow Your Own magazine is the best way to keep up to date with the latest news from allotments around the country. Whether you’re a seed-sowing newbie or a green-fingered veteran who has taken charge of many plots, this magazine has something for every keen gardener.



Delivered direct to your door, every edition contains advice from growing experts such as professionals from the RHS and well known faces such as Mark Lane, plus there are free seeds to be had and exclusive reader offers.