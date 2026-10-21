This issue celebrates Ford and Fordson heritage with the story of a remarkably original Ford 2600 that remains ready for work on its Shropshire smallholding. Follow the continuing development of Ford’s luxurious 700 Series and discover how its improvements helped shape the later TW range. A beautifully restored wartime Fordson Model N recalls Britain’s agricultural past, while the concluding report from the National Vintage Tractor Road Run delivers more memorable machines and scenery. There is also extensive coverage of the 65th Carrington Rally, Welsh National Road Run and Tractorfest, alongside Ford & Fordson Association news, auction reports, updated tractor values and classified listings.