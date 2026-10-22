Zero catch advice again for Northern Shelf cod, Scottish Parliament backs wind farm compensation for fishermen, huge Norwegian saithe landing from Shetland waters ‘should be wake-up call’, and Lewis community devastated by loss of vessel with three aboard. Plus: cathedral celebration for National Harvest of the Sea, prop coating customers see fuel savings add up, an exclusive extract from Greg Mercer’s The Lobster Trap, and a Day in the Life of an award-winning Scottish fisherman.