Fishing News 22nd October 2026

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What's in the issue

Zero catch advice again for Northern Shelf cod, Scottish Parliament backs wind farm compensation for fishermen, huge Norwegian saithe landing from Shetland waters ‘should be wake-up call’, and Lewis community devastated by loss of vessel with three aboard. Plus: cathedral celebration for National Harvest of the Sea, prop coating customers see fuel savings add up, an exclusive extract from Greg Mercer’s The Lobster Trap, and a Day in the Life of an award-winning Scottish fisherman.