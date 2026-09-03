Local fisheries funding pilot underway, EFRA chair criticises governments’ ‘lack of ambition’ for post-Brexit fisheries, claim that Irish fishing interests were sacrificed to secure EU agricultural derogation, ‘good progress’ on Peterhead e-auction, and life-threatening injuries cost Pelagia Shetland £450,000. Plus: Orkney fisheries at a crossroads, as islands celebrate Community Catch crab certification, in our special six-page feature – and your chance to win a £5,990 cruise!