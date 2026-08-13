This issue follows fisheries minister Stephen Morgan on visits to Newlyn and Peterhead, where fishermen set out their concerns over business viability, marine space and food security. It also reports the late allocation of 15 additional bluefin tuna permits for scientific fisheries in Scotland, Wales and Jersey. Further coverage examines renewed demands for a legitimate overseas-crew visa route, the effects of marine heatwaves on stocks and the rapid adoption of the Catchwise reporting platform. Readers can join Newlyn skipper Ben McCabe for a day’s inshore potting and learn about plans to restore historic Manx ring-netter Manx Beauty.